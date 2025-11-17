Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 23.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.55% to Rs 43.13 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 23.92% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.55% to Rs 43.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.1330.47 42 OPM %17.6919.89 -PBDT6.184.96 25 PBT5.774.64 24 NP4.303.47 24
