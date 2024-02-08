Sensex (    %)
                        
Ashoka Buildcon slides as Q3 PAT slips 21% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon fell 5.65% to Rs 182.10 after the company reported 20.63% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.82 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 138.37 crore posted in Q3 FY22.
Revenue from operations jumped 35.86% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,657.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
On standalone basis, net profit increased 29.87% to Rs 86.65 crore on 36.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,133.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 115.39 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 29.81% on YoY basis.
During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 39% YoY to Rs 205 crore while EBITDA margin increased to 9.5% in Q3 FY24 from 9.3% posted in Q3 FY23.
Consolidated debt was Rs 6,920 crore. The debt on a standalone basis stood at Rs 1,103 crore; which comprises of Rs 224 crore of equipment loans & Rs 878 crore of working capital loans.
BOT division recorded a toll collection of Rs 314 crore in Q3 FY24 which grew by 12% YoY.
As on 31 December 2022, total order book of the company was at Rs 13,167 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
