State Bank of India spurts 4.12%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 703.1, up 4.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.65% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.36% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 703.1, up 4.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21800.7. The Sensex is at 71616.03, down 0.74%. State Bank of India has gained around 12.42% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45818.5, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 529.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.47 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 705.5, up 4.05% on the day. State Bank of India is up 27.65% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.36% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 9.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

