Mphasis Ltd spurts 1.96%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2641.7, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.44% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.3% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2641.7, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21800.7. The Sensex is at 71616.03, down 0.74%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 3.37% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37767.75, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.95 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2644.85, up 1.8% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 23.44% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.3% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 32.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

