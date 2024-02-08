Punjab National Bank gains for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 125.15, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 145.39% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.36% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.15, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21800.7. The Sensex is at 71616.03, down 0.74%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 31.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45818.5, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 602.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 804.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.55, up 1.05% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 145.39% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 9.36% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News