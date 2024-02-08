Dish TV India Ltd gains for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22, up 5.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.24% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% jump in NIFTY and a 17.36% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22, up 5.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21800.7. The Sensex is at 71616.03, down 0.74%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 0% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2154.8, up 2.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 874.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 688.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

