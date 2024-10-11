Business Standard
Ashoka Buildcon wins flyover construction project of Rs 918 cr

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

From Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Ashoka Buildcon has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation project. The quoted bid price for the project is Rs.918.00 crore, excl. GST.

The project entails the construction of flyover Arm1 Arm-2 at T Junction on Sion Panvel Highway Maharashtra Nagar in M/E Ward.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

