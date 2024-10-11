Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index just short of re-capturing 103 mark

Dollar Index just short of re-capturing 103 mark

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The US dollar index inched lower but continues to hover around a two month high on Friday tracking sustained strength in US benchmark treasury yields. A surge in US jobless rate reinforced expectations of a rate cut but slightly higher than expected inflation data reduced possibility of an aggressive stance. Data yesterday showed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose by 2.4% on year, exceeding estimates of 2.3%, though still lower than August's figure. Core CPI increased by 3.3% annually, surpassing forecasts and August's 3.2%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 5 rose to 258K, up from 225K the previous week, and exceeded the estimated 230K. US benchmark 10 year yields were quoting at 4.06% while dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was seen trading at 102.68 after having climbed to near 103 mark late yesterday. Investors now look ahead to US producer inflation data on Friday to gather further insights on inflation that could determine Fed action going forward. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD edged up to $1.09 and $1.30 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

adani power energy sector

Bangladesh likely to retain power purchase pact with Gautam Adani

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

Left govt 'defensive' on harassment incidents in Hema Committee report: UDF

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; Financials drag 1%

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US concerned about China's risky sea actions, Blinken warns ASEAN

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon