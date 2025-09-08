Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Asian Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Cropster Agro Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd and Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2025.

Asian Energy Services Ltd lost 10.15% to Rs 347.35 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31370 shares in the past one month.

 

Sharika Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 17.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 27.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd dropped 9.06% to Rs 77.58. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4256 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd corrected 6.98% to Rs 5.33. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4952 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

TBO Tek soars as brokerage upgrades ratings

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Dhanuka Agritech at 'AA/A1+'

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

