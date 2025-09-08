Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday issued updated settlement dates for both derivatives and equity segments following settlement holidays on September 5 and 8, announced by clearing corporations in observance of Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Under the revised schedule, settlements for the derivatives segment for trade days September 4, 5, and 8 will be carried out on September 9. For the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segments, trades executed on September 4 and 5 will also be settled on September 9, while trades from September 8 and 9 will be settled on September 10.

 

Stock exchanges have communicated these changes to all stakeholders, including trading members, and have issued circulars detailing the impact on corporate action ex-dates and cum-dates.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

