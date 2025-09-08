SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

Under the revised schedule, settlements for the derivatives segment for trade days September 4, 5, and 8 will be carried out on September 9. For the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segments, trades executed on September 4 and 5 will also be settled on September 9, while trades from September 8 and 9 will be settled on September 10.
Stock exchanges have communicated these changes to all stakeholders, including trading members, and have issued circulars detailing the impact on corporate action ex-dates and cum-dates.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content