Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Ceigall India rose 2.17% to Rs 280.15 after the company said that it has secured two letters of intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 337 MW of solar power under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

The project, sanctioned under the flagship initiative Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, will entail the setting up of grid-connected solar power projects at multiple locations across Maharashtra, through the procurement of 337 MW solar power against tariff based competitive bid invited by MSEDCL

Ramneek Sehgal, chairman & managing director of Ceigall India, said, Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigalls foray into the renewable energy sectora space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country. This milestone reflects our commitment to building world-class solar projects that advance Indias clean energy goals while empowering communities with reliable green power. This milestone is just the beginningwe envision Ceigall playing a leading role in Indias energy transition and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

 

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

TBO Tek soars as brokerage upgrades ratings

TBO Tek soars as brokerage upgrades ratings

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Dhanuka Agritech at 'AA/A1+'

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Dhanuka Agritech at 'AA/A1+'

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon