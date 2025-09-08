Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in mid-afternoon trade, buoyed on the back of recent GST reforms and strong economic data. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 360.70 points or 0.45% to 81,070.16. The Nifty 50 index rose117.10 points or 0.47% to 24,857.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,375 shares rose and 1,794 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty realty index advanced 0.89 % to 880.25. The index declined 1.93% in the past two trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.4%), Sobha (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.84%) and DLF (up 0.69%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties (up 0.57%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.23%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 108,010.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 97.69.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.077.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 1$ or 1.63% to $66.57 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2.45% after the company announced that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Platinum Industries rose 0.30% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the companys chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

