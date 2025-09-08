Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 360.70 points or 0.45% to 81,070.16. The Nifty 50 index rose117.10 points or 0.47% to 24,857.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.50%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,375 shares rose and 1,794 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty realty index advanced 0.89 % to 880.25. The index declined 1.93% in the past two trading sessions.
Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.4%), Sobha (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.84%) and DLF (up 0.69%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties (up 0.57%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.23%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 108,010.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 97.69.
The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.077.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 1$ or 1.63% to $66.57 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2.45% after the company announced that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.
Platinum Industries rose 0.30% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the companys chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025
