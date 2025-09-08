Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 8 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 8 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 8 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025 September 8 matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its second week of action today with two high-intensity matches on the cards again. The defending champions, Haryana Steelers, will look to extend their winning streak to three when they face struggling Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the day, while in the second match, Puneri Paltan will try to cement their position at the top of the points table when they face the only team yet to open their account in Season 12 — Patna Pirates. 
 

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

After starting the season with a big loss, the defending champions Haryana made a strong comeback to win their next two games in comfortable fashion and are now looking like one of the best teams in the league. They have reignited the flames of becoming only the second team, after Patna Pirates, to win back-to-back seasons.
 
On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls, after starting their season with two losses, finally won their first game by beating Patna Pirates on Saturday. However, despite the win, the Bulls still have a long way to go before convincing fans that they are serious title contenders. A win over the defending champions today might just do the trick.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Sahil, Ashish

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

  • Total matches: 12
  • Haryana Steelers won: 6
  • Bengaluru Bulls won: 6
  • Tie: 0

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Two of the best sides on paper, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates, will come face-to-face on Monday but with polar opposite form. Puneri Paltan are currently at the top of the points table with six points to their name, while the three-time champions Patna Pirates are still searching for their first points of the season. Despite the contrast in form, fans can be sure that this will be a match filled with fireworks, as one thing both these teams are unlikely to do is put down their weapons without a proper fight.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates playing 7

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Sombir, Ankit

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

  • Total matches: 24
  • Puneri Paltan won: 6
  • Patna Pirates won: 14
  • Tie: 4

PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 8? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 8, Haryana Steelers will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 8? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 8, Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 8 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 8 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 8 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : Haryana Steelers Bengaluru Bulls Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

