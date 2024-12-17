Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Energy Services wins an order of Rs 200 cr

Asian Energy Services wins an order of Rs 200 cr

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Asian Energy Services has been awarded an order from Assam Gas Company for supplying compressor station on Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis for 3 years.

The total contract value is Rs 200 crore of which Rs 82 crore to be realised in the first year on Free on Truck (FOT) site basis which is inclusive of freight, unloading and stacking but exclusive of GST. The Mobilisation of 1st Compressor is expected to be completed in Q4FY25 and the rest will be completed in the following Financial Year.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

