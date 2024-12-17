Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants India renews its partnership with Piaggio India

Gulf Oil Lubricants India renews its partnership with Piaggio India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

To deliver high-quality lubricants across two-wheeler segments

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (Gulf Oil) and Piaggio Vehicles (Piaggio India), a 100% subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group, announced the renewal of their strategic partnership agreement for two-wheeler lubricants. This exclusive collaboration, originally signed in January 2020, has now been extended until 2032, reaffirming both organizations' commitment to delivering high-quality, co-branded lubricants tailored to Piaggio's two-wheeler range, including their high performance sports bike and superbike segments.

Under this exclusive agreement, Gulf will continue to be Piaggio India's official lubricant partner, catering to factory fill, workshop services, and retail markets across India, along with select export markets. The partnership underscores a shared vision of driving innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences in the two-wheeler segment. Gulf and Piaggio India have also established a long-term collaboration in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, reinforcing their commitment to providing high-performance lubricants across multiple vehicle categories.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Asia-Pacific regions lead 2024 with 7 of top 10 busiest airline routes

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU warns against screening banned BBC documentary, AISF to defy advisory

electric battery, EV battery

LG Energy Solution, JSW discuss $1.5 bn EV battery manufacturing venture

Premiummilk factory amul mother dairy

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

maruti suzuki arena

In a first, Maruti crosses annual production milestone of 2 mn vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon