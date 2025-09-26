Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 54.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 89.28 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) declined 54.04% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 89.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.2889.59 0 OPM %38.0342.59 -PBDT22.2821.84 2 PBT11.2912.80 -12 NP8.0817.58 -54

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

