Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 54.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 89.28 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (West) declined 54.04% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 89.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.2889.59 0 OPM %38.0342.59 -PBDT22.2821.84 2 PBT11.2912.80 -12 NP8.0817.58 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content