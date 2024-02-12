Sensex (    %)
                        
Board of BASF India approves transfer of coatings business to BASF India Coatings

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
At meeting held on 12 February 2024
The Board of BASF India at its meeting held on 12 February 2024 has approved the transfer of Company's Coatings business to BASF India Coatings, 100% wholly owned subsidiary, on slump sale and at arm's length basis for a consideration of Rs. 182 crore.
The consideration will be payable by BASF India Coatings, 100% wholly owned subsidiary, in the form of equity shares issued in favour of BASF India, at the time of closing of the transaction, expected by the end of calendar year 2024.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

