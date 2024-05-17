Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 7.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 986.34 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.55% to Rs 77.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.32% to Rs 3523.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4478.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Asian Star Company rose 7.30% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 986.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1078.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.