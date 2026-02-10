Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark edge up 0.13%
The U.S. dollar index eased following reports of Chinese regulators limiting U.S. Treasury bond holdings. Gold edged lower after rising over the previous two days.
Oil prices were subdued after rising over 1 percent in the previous session following a U.S. advisory warning of potential supply disruptions in key shipping routes.
China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.13 percent to 4,128.37 due to stimulus expectations and investor euphoria related to artificial intelligence.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 27,183.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:55 PM IST