Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark edge up 0.13%

Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark edge up 0.13%

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with post-election optimism in Japan and a strong rebound in the technology sector helping underpin regional sentiment.

The U.S. dollar index eased following reports of Chinese regulators limiting U.S. Treasury bond holdings. Gold edged lower after rising over the previous two days.

Oil prices were subdued after rising over 1 percent in the previous session following a U.S. advisory warning of potential supply disruptions in key shipping routes.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.13 percent to 4,128.37 due to stimulus expectations and investor euphoria related to artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 27,183.

 

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

