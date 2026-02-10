Board of Safari Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 500 cr
At meeting held on 10 February 2026The board of Safari Industries (India) at its meeting held on 10 February 2026 has approved fund raising by issue of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each through Qualified Institutions Placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:04 PM IST