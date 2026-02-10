Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Safari Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 500 cr

Board of Safari Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 500 cr

Feb 10 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 10 February 2026

The board of Safari Industries (India) at its meeting held on 10 February 2026 has approved fund raising by issue of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each through Qualified Institutions Placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

