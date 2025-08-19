Asian stocks end lower, China benchmark marginally down

Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates in September.
On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will soon hold a trilateral meeting to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Traders also awaited updates from some of the biggest U.S. retailers as new tariffs take effect.
China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before ending marginally lower at 3,727.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.21 percent lower at 25,122.90.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content