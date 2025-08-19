Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end lower, China benchmark marginally down

Asian stocks end lower, China benchmark marginally down

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited keynote speeches from top central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals on the path of interest rates.

Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates in September.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S., Russia and Ukraine will soon hold a trilateral meeting to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Traders also awaited updates from some of the biggest U.S. retailers as new tariffs take effect.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before ending marginally lower at 3,727.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.21 percent lower at 25,122.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 4rd day; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 4rd day; oil & gas shares in demand

Sarda Energy rises after winning bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Sarda Energy rises after winning bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon