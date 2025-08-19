Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Provigil Surveillance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the provision of Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) across 441 D & E category stations, along with augmentation at 43 major stations (Categories A1, A, and B) of Southern Railway Valued at approximately Rs. 85 crore, this project is designed to enhance passenger security while delivering a cyber-secure, AI-enabled surveillance infrastructure across the railway network.

Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Textile stocks rally after Govt suspends cotton import duty

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

