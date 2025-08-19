Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

From West Central Railway

Kernex Microsystems (India)- KEC consortium has received a letter of acceptance from West Central Railways, Bhopal for provision of KAVACH on UHF backbone with OFC with route diversity in Itarsi (excluding) - Khandwa (excluding), Bina (excluding) - Ruthiyai and associated sections of Bhopal Division, West Central Railway.

The accepted Bid cost for the project is Rs. 151.41 crore (lncl. GST@18%).

The completion period is 600 days from the date of LoA.

The cumulative KAVACH orders received along with consortium and JV partners from 01 April 2024 to till date is Rs.3,136.53 crore (incl. GST).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Textile stocks rally after Govt suspends cotton import duty

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

