Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 25,039, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,980.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 103.70 points or 0.42% to 24,980.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.45% to 11.79.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 4rd day; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 4rd day; oil & gas shares in demand

Sarda Energy rises after winning bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Sarda Energy rises after winning bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

Kernex Microsystems consortium wins order worth Rs 151 cr

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 85 cr from RVNL

Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon