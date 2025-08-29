Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX dropped 3.49% to 11.75

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,577.30, a premium of 150.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,426.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 74.05 points or 0.30% to 24,426.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.49% to 11.75.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and RBL Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

