Asian Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 13.06 croreNet profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.0612.79 2 OPM %-0.771.17 -PBDT0.030.12 -75 PBT0.020.11 -82 NP0.030.06 -50
