ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 732.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 52.62 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies rose 732.50% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.6250.95 3 OPM %7.944.65 -PBDT4.382.30 90 PBT1.78-0.46 LP NP3.330.40 733
