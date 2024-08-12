ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 732.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 52.62 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 732.50% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.52.6250.957.944.654.382.301.78-0.463.330.40