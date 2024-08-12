Business Standard
ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 732.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 52.62 crore
Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 732.50% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.6250.95 3 OPM %7.944.65 -PBDT4.382.30 90 PBT1.78-0.46 LP NP3.330.40 733
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

