Stock Alert: Bajaj Consumer Care, Jubilant Foodworks, Siemens, C.E. Info Systems, Metro Brands

Securities in F&O ban:Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL. Upcoming result:Ami Organics, Campus Activewear, Cera Sanitarywear, DCX Systems, Dollar Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Copper, Natco Pharma, Vodafone Idea, NMDC, Olectra Greentech, Orchid Pharma, Rate Gain Travel Technologies, RCF, Ratan India Enterprises, Senco Gold, Sunteck Realty, Balrampur Chini, HUDCO, Juniper Hotels, Bajaj Consumer Cares consolidated net profit declined 19.7% to Rs 37.12 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 46.2 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 9% YoY to Rs 246 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Biocon, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL.

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit surged to Rs 60.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 28.91 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44.85% YoY to Rs 1,933.06 crore during the quarter.

Siemens standalone net profit jumped 25.23% to Rs 530.60 crore in June 2024 quarter as against Rs 423.70 crore reported in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations increased 6.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,714.20 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

C.E. Info Systems (MapMyIndia) reported 11.17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.82 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 32.22 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 101.49 crore in Q1 FY25.

Aarti Industries reported 95.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 137 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 70 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,855 crore in Q1 FY25.

CESCs consolidated net profit increased 5.4% YoY to Rs 388 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 12.8% to Rs 4,863 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,310 crore in Q1 FY24.

Metro Brands consolidated net profit fell 2.1% to Rs 92 crore on 1.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 576 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Honasa Consumers consolidated net profit jumped 62.7% to Rs 40.2 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 24.7 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 554 crore, up 19.3% as compared with Rs 464 crore in Q1 FY24.

Suven Pharmas consolidated net profit tumbled 49.6% to Rs 60.8 crore from 121 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue fell 33.6% to Rs 231 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News