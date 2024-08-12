India's forex reserves jump $7.53 billion to record $674.91 bilion

For the week ended August 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.162 billion to $592.039 billion.

Gold reserves stood at $60.099 billion, which is $2.404 billion higher than a week ago.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $41 million to $18.161 billion. Indias reserve position with the IMF was up by $8 million to $4.62 billion in the reporting week, the RBI said.

Indias forex reserves jumped $7.533 billion to a new record high of $674.919 billion for the week ended August 2, according to the latest RBI data.