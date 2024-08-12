Voltas consolidated net profit rises 158.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.03% to Rs 4903.91 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Voltas rose 158.51% to Rs 334.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.03% to Rs 4903.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3335.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4903.913335.348.044.63464.95214.17451.52202.91334.23129.29