Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 23.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.62% to Rs 25.33 croreNet profit of Astal Laboratories rose 23.67% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.62% to Rs 25.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.3313.15 93 OPM %12.4818.10 -PBDT2.922.35 24 PBT2.802.34 20 NP2.091.69 24
