Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.56 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 98.55 croreNet Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 38.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 98.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.55110.79 -11 OPM %-20.03-3.09 -PBDT-27.07-8.44 -221 PBT-38.54-17.60 -119 NP-38.56-13.43 -187
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content