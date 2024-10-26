Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 308.23 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 31.96% to Rs 65.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 308.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales308.23262.48 17 OPM %20.7523.51 -PBDT95.4568.81 39 PBT86.2066.11 30 NP65.5349.66 32
