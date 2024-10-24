Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 96.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 1086.44 croreNet profit of Aster DM Healthcare reported to Rs 96.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 1086.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 929.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1086.44929.43 17 OPM %19.9915.29 -PBDT220.92115.69 91 PBT158.6561.27 159 NP96.84-30.79 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content