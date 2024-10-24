Business Standard
Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 96.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 96.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 24 2024

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 1086.44 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare reported to Rs 96.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 1086.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 929.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1086.44929.43 17 OPM %19.9915.29 -PBDT220.92115.69 91 PBT158.6561.27 159 NP96.84-30.79 LP

Oct 24 2024

