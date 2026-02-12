Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 1.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 260.25 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 1.31% to Rs 46.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 260.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 258.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.260.25258.5431.7129.4777.6271.0966.2661.5646.8147.43

