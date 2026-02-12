Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7032.64% to Rs 137.66 crore

Net loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7032.64% to Rs 137.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.137.661.93-4.3176.68-7.2311.95-11.9811.81-7.9311.02

