Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7032.64% to Rs 137.66 croreNet loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7032.64% to Rs 137.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales137.661.93 7033 OPM %-4.3176.68 -PBDT-7.2311.95 PL PBT-11.9811.81 PL NP-7.9311.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:10 PM IST