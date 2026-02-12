Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 99.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 99.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

Sales decline 9.13% to Rs 2262.20 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 99.83% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 2262.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2489.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2262.202489.61 -9 OPM %7.0911.26 -PBDT135.66256.61 -47 PBT33.43158.38 -79 NP0.21120.83 -100

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

