Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 99.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 99.83% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 2262.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2489.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2262.202489.617.0911.26135.66256.6133.43158.380.21120.83

