Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 620.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.76% to Rs 52.67 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 620.37% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.76% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.52.6733.6010.338.156.552.305.050.713.890.54

