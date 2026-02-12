Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 620.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 56.76% to Rs 52.67 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 620.37% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.76% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales52.6733.60 57 OPM %10.338.15 -PBDT6.552.30 185 PBT5.050.71 611 NP3.890.54 620
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:10 PM IST