Monday, March 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Astrazeneca Pharma India added 2.08% to Rs 6846.10 after the company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab solution.

Through this approval, Durvalumab in combination with Tremelimumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

The receipt of this permission paves way for the marketing of Durvalumab solution for infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Imfinzi) in India for the specified additional indication,

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged to Rs 54.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44% to Rs 440.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 305.79 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Financials shares fall

Financials shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon