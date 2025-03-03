Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manorama Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manorama Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd and Lancor Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 March 2025.

Manorama Industries Ltd lost 16.78% to Rs 779.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5678 shares in the past one month.

 

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd tumbled 15.73% to Rs 77.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3574 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd crashed 11.66% to Rs 18.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26673 shares in the past one month.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd corrected 11.59% to Rs 319.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3001 shares in the past one month.

Lancor Holdings Ltd plummeted 11.19% to Rs 21.34. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19010 shares in the past one month.

Indices trade sideways; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 6th day

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its power transmission and distribution biz

NSE launches Nifty India Internet & E-Commerce Index

Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

