Som Distilleries to set up greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh

Som Distilleries to set up greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Som Distilleries & Breweries said that its subsidiary Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients would set up a greenfield project at Khimsepur Dist. Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh at a cost of approximately Rs 600 crore.

The project would comprise of brewery, distillery and other manufacturing facilities at Khimsepur, Farrukhabad District, Uttar Pradesh.

The land parcel of 40 acres for the said project has been allotted by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). The company stated that it would commence construction soon post regulatory approvals from the UP Government.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest consumption markets in the country due to its sheer size, demographics and friendly industrial policies. Our entry into this vibrant market will propel us to be a truly pan India player, Som Distilleries & Breweries said in a statement.

 

Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.57% to Rs 21.51 crore on a 13.06% increase in sales to Rs 301.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 112 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

