Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its power transmission and distribution biz

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new orders in India and abroad. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

In India, it has won an order to implement 765kV and 400kV transmission line segments associated with a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to this, the business secured an order for turnkey construction of a 400kV transmission line, meant for evacuation of power from a non-fossil fuel-based powerplant in southern India.

In Saudi Arabia, it has won order for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS). The scope also includes associated Reactors and installation of hybrid GIS Bays.

 

In Abu Dhabi, the business has received an order for setting up a new 220/33kV grid station, along with associated jobs.

These repeat orders from PT&D's longstanding customers underscore the vital role played by L&T towards setting up efficient grid infrastructure across geographies, and thereby facilitating faster proliferation of renewable energy generation.

NSE launches Nifty India Internet & E-Commerce Index

Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Financials shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks slide

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

