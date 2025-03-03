Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its power transmission and distribution biz

In India, it has won an order to implement 765kV and 400kV transmission line segments associated with a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh.
Prior to this, the business secured an order for turnkey construction of a 400kV transmission line, meant for evacuation of power from a non-fossil fuel-based powerplant in southern India.
In Saudi Arabia, it has won order for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS). The scope also includes associated Reactors and installation of hybrid GIS Bays.
In Abu Dhabi, the business has received an order for setting up a new 220/33kV grid station, along with associated jobs.
These repeat orders from PT&D's longstanding customers underscore the vital role played by L&T towards setting up efficient grid infrastructure across geographies, and thereby facilitating faster proliferation of renewable energy generation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content