Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 34.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 34.70% to Rs 223.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 342.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.88% to Rs 4073.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5571.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.