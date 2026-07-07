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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atharva Poly-Plast IPO lists today

Atharva Poly-Plast IPO lists today

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
The equity shares of Atharva Poly-Plast (Scrip Code: 544812) are listed effective 07 July 2026 and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. The stock opened at Rs 69 compared to its issue price of Rs 60. Currently, it is trading at Rs 72.45, a premium of 20.75% over the issue price.
 

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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