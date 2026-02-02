Ather Energy allots 4.94 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Ather Energy has allotted 4,94,266 equity shares under ESOP on 02 February 2026. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 38,18,41,151/- consisting of 38,18,41,151 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 38,23,35,417/- consisting of 38,23,35,417 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:04 PM IST