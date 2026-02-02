Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 94.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.02% to Rs 72.54 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 94.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.02% to Rs 72.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.5473.29 -1 OPM %4.265.44 -PBDT2.176.55 -67 PBT1.616.07 -73 NP0.315.36 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 375.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:17 PM IST