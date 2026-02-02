Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 671.16 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 17.41% to Rs 139.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 671.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 594.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.671.16594.3967.1768.19357.25340.56204.19192.89139.40118.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News