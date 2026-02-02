Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 14.23 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 76.47% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.2315.272.187.920.712.060.431.860.321.36

