AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 42.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 381.78 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 42.69% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 381.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 317.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.381.78317.7236.4733.76121.4286.0722.0414.2821.6615.18

