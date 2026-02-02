AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 42.69% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 381.78 croreNet profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 42.69% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 381.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 317.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales381.78317.72 20 OPM %36.4733.76 -PBDT121.4286.07 41 PBT22.0414.28 54 NP21.6615.18 43
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:17 PM IST