Ather Energy launches Rizta in Sri Lanka

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Ather Energy announced the launch of the Rizta in Sri Lanka at the Colombo Motor Show 2025. The launch, in partnership with Evolution Auto, Ather's authorized distributor in Sri Lanka, marks the next step in Ather's international growth strategy, focused on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its ecosystem in key international markets.

Ather entered Sri Lanka in December 2024 with the Ather 450X and has since established a growing footprint with 40 Experience Centers, as on date, operated by Evolution Auto. Moreover, with an aim to establish the ecosystem around EVs, Ather has also installed Ather Grid fast chargers, to support convenient and reliable EV ownership in the country.

 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

